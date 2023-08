Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 12:00 Hits: 2

UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassador and legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has called for increased investments in children’s education and nutrition programmes, to help them achieve their full potential.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/08/1139542