Journalists Zero In on Opioid Settlement Cash, Congress, and the Medicaid Unwinding

Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 05 August 2023 09:00 Hits: 2

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the spending of opioid settlement money with NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Aug. 2. The PBS NewsHour also featured Pattani on July 31 and Aug. 1 as it reported on how the debate around the spending is playing out in North Carolina and Ohio.

KFF Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, Julie Rovner, discussed congressional health spending deadlines on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” on Aug. 1 and Medicaid disenrollment on WBUR’s “Here & Now” on Aug. 2.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://kffhealthnews.org/news/article/on-the-air-this-week-august-5-2023/