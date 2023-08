Articles

Despite the welcome news that more than seven in 10 people on the planet – 5.6 billion - are now protected by measures to curb the dangers of tobacco smoke, 8.7 million people still die from tobacco-related diseases every year, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

