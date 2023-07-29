The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Journalists Explore Shortage of Foster Care Sites and Prevalence of Covid Misinformation

KFF Health New correspondent Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez discussed the shortage of foster care homes in rural Nevada on The Nevada Independent’s “The Indy” on July 25.

KFF Health News former senior editor Andy Miller discussed taxation rules for nonprofit hospitals on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on July 21. He also discussed vaccination funding cuts on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on July 14.

KFF Health News correspondent Darius Tahir discussed how a combination of covid-19 lawsuits and media coverage keeps misinformation churning on American Public Media’s “Marketplace Morning Report” on July 24.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

