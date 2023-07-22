The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Journalists Discuss Abortion Lawsuits and the Pros and Cons of Health Care Sharing Plans

KFF Health News senior correspondent Sarah Varney discussed the lawsuit to block the “abortion trafficking” law in Idaho on KUOW’s “Soundside” on July 13.

And on PBS NewsHour on July 20, Varney discussed a lawsuit filed by women in Texas claiming the state’s abortion restrictions put their lives in jeopardy.

KFF Health News senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk discussed health care sharing plans on “PBS News Weekend” on July 9.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

