Timeline: The Final Years of the Campaign to End Smallpox

Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 09:00 Hits: 6

Many people working in global health thought eradicating smallpox was impossible. They were wrong. Season 2 of the Epidemic podcast, “Eradicating Smallpox,” is a journey to South Asia during the last days of variola major smallpox. Explore the timeline to learn about significant dates in the final push to end the virus.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://kffhealthnews.org/news/article/podcast-epidemic-season-2-timeline/