Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 17 July 2023 21:15 Hits: 3

Beyfortus, an antibody from Sanofi and AstraZeneca, is given to babies ahead of their first RSV season.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/17/fda-approves-first-treatment-to-grant-infants-protection-against-rsv-00106688