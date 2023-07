Articles

Published on Friday, 14 July 2023

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) cancer research agency on Friday classified the commonly used artificial sweetener aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic to humans”, although another UN committee reaffirmed that there was a safe daily level of consumption.

