Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023

Twelve African countries will receive 18 million doses of the first-ever vaccine against malaria over the next two years, care of global vaccine alliance GAVI, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1138372