Journalists Discuss Floridians Being Dropped From Medicaid and Tips for Telemedicine Visits

KFF Health News Florida correspondent Daniel Chang discussed the state’s Medicaid disenrollments and homeless Affordable Care Act enrollees on WLRN’s “The Florida Roundup” on June 23.

KFF Health News senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed telemedicine and making the most of your visit on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on June 19.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

