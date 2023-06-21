The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What You Need to Know About the Opioid Settlement Funds

What You Need to Know About the Opioid Settlement Funds

The money, which comes from companies like Purdue Pharma, McKesson, CVS, and others that made, distributed, and sold opioid painkillers,  is meant as restitution for their roles in fueling the epidemic. KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani breaks down the money’s path – from when it lands to how it’s spent.

Aneri Pattani Reporter and narration Hannah Norman Producer and animator Oona Tempest Illustrator and creative director

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

