Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 12:00 Hits: 3

Millions of women and girls across the United States have suffered an alarming deterioration in access to sexual and reproductive healthcare, following the US Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion in June 2022, UN-appointed independent rights experts said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/06/1137282