Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 12:00 Hits: 4

A “silent emergency” that is claiming one million tiny lives born premature each year requires concerted action to swiftly improve children’s health and survival, according to a new report released by UN agencies and partners on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/05/1136512