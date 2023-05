Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 05 May 2023 12:00 Hits: 2

The head of the UN World Health Organization (WHO) has declared “with great hope” an end to COVID-19 as a public health emergency, stressing that it does not mean the disease is no longer a global threat.

