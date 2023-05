Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2023 09:00 Hits: 2

A new CDC report shows that more Black Americans died from fentanyl overdoses than from any other drug in 2021 and at far higher rates than whites or Hispanics.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2023/05/03/covid-19-inflamed-the-opioid-crisis-particularly-for-black-americans-00095006