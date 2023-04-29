The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Journalists Discuss Enduring Effects of Long Covid and Handling of Opioid Settlement Funds

KFF Health News former senior editor Andy Miller discussed long covid, telehealth, and health care worker shortages on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on April 21. He also discussed cancer treatment for the uninsured on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on April 14.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the distribution of opioid settlement funds on the “Daily Remedy Podcast” on April 14.

