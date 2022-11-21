Marge's Response To LGBTQ Club Shooting Is Painfully Stupid

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 21:57 Hits: 5

Controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashed a couple of tweets in response to the LGBTQ Colorado club shooting that left five dead and 25 others injured after 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire. The response from Republicans is to comfort their guns and tell them everything will be OK.

Rep. Three Toes has ranted about the gay community before, and unsurprisingly, she's showing a lack of empathy in her response to the latest mass shooting. She's somehow comparing deaths attributed to Fentanyl abuse to the club shooting.

Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America and Biden says and does nothing.

Tragically, 5 people were killed in a shooting in Colorado and Biden immediately demands a ban on assault weapons.

1/2 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene???????? (@RepMTG) November 20, 2022 read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/marges-response-lgbtq-club-shooting