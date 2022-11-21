Russian Woman Who Insulted Ukrainian Refugees Deported From Germany

Articles

We've done a couple of posts (here and here) on this horrible Russian woman who built an entire social media presence (mostly TikTok and Telegram) on insulting Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees while she lived in Germany. Turns out though that Yulia Prokhorova has been living in Germany illegally, and after a search of her apartment was taken into custody. She's now finally been deported back to Mother Russia where hopefully she'll live out the rest of her sorry existence.

“Girls! Glory to Russia! Russia will win, Russia will win! Whose Kherson? Yeah, haha, Ukraine! The referendum is already underway! Fuck your Ukraine,” shouted Prokhorova as she harassed Ukrainian women in Germany. Well, Kherson is now back in Ukrainian hands and she has a one-way ticket back to Moscow. Perhaps she'll go back to her former trade as a sex worker.

Source: The Insider

Russian woman Yulia Prokhorova, who became famous for recording her provocations against Ukrainian refugees on video, was deported from Germany today. This was reported from the airport in Berlin by The Insider correspondent. read more

