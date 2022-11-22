Rescued Dogs Get Rescued Twice By The Same Rescuers

Articles

Last week, a plane that was carrying 56 shelter dogs and three people crash landed on a golf course in Waukesha County, Wisconsin. The crash was severe enough that it tore the wings off the plane. Amazingly, all the dogs and their human companions survived the crash with nothing worse than some bumps and scratches.

The dogs were being flown from shelters down south to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in Waukesha to see if they could find their forever homes in Wisconsin. Three of them had already did just that. Three of the first responders to the scene of the crash ended up get fast tracked to rescue the same dogs that they rescued from the crash.

But as you watch the story, you will find yourself asking the eternal question we all ask ourselves - Who rescued whom?

