Duran Duran Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Saturday evening in Cleveland, Duran Duran was finally inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.

What took so long?

In 1981, MTV brought their music and videos to our shores and helped boost their notoriety and sales to over 100 million records.

They had 21 top 40 singles on Billboard.

Congratulations.

Many people have asked me about this over the years so I'll do a quick wrap up.

Before I began C&L, I was graced to have toured with Duran in 2003. From 1998 to roughly 2002, I played in John Taylor's solo band, which was awesome in itself.

He's a prolific song writer.

Our band recorded this EP in 1998.

And then when Duran Duran reunited, John was kind enough to invite me to play with them in 2003. I was about to go on a tour of England and Ireland in 2004 when I was severely injured and had to leave the band.

What's remarkable is that every song Duran Duran played at their shows was a hit.

Their fans were amazing.

A well deserved honor for one of the all-time great bands.

