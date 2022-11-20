Trumper Arrested For Threatening To Kill Fact-Checkers For Trump 'Slander'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 17:33 Hits: 1

An aspiring country singer, Stephen Jike Williams from North Carolina, is in a shitload of trouble with the authorities after threatening to kill fact-checkers in former President Donald Trump's name. As if that wasn't bad enough, he threatened an FBI agent.

Williams is an insurance salesman and an aspiring musician who allegedly swore to execute fact-checkers for the "defamation and slander" of none other than Donald J. Trump. So, the feds paid him a little visit, and he threatened a female FBI agent.

He sounds nice. I'm sure he's a blast at parties, too.

Via The Daily Beast:

He then followed up a few days later with additional death threats on TikTok, in a video titled, simply, "Fuck the FBI," the feds say. Williams, 42, is now charged with threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and transmission of interstate threats. The complaint against him, which was unsealed Friday in North Carolina federal court, says that Williams was incensed over, variously, the 2020 "stolen" election, vaccine mandates, his TikTok account getting suspended, and liberals pushing "anti-Trump propaganda."

According to the outlet, this all started when Williams took it upon himself on Sept. 18 to email the Good Information Foundation, a left-leaning nonprofit formed after the 2020 election to fight misinformation.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/trumper-arrested-threatening-execute-fact