McCarthy Vows To Boot Omar, Swalwell And Schiff From Committees

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Sunday that he would keep his vow to prevent top Democrats from serving on committees if elected Speaker of the House.

While speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, McCarthy promised that Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) will be removed from their respective committees if he becomes Speaker of the House in January.

"I'll keep that promise," McCarthy said on Fox News. "I will not allow [Swalwell] to be on Intel. You have Adam Schiff who had lied to the American public time and time again. We will not allow him to be on the Intel Committee either."

McCarthy concluded by suggesting that Omar was too antisemitic to serve on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

He insisted that booting the Democrats from committees was standing up for America's "freedoms."

The move to strip some Democrats of their committee assignments was primarily seen as retribution after Democrats removed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her committees last year.

