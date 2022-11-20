LGBTQ Colorado Club Shooter Has History Of Violent Behavior

Articles

The 22-year-old gunman who entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing at least five people and injuring 18 others, has been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich.

According to Colorado Springs Police Chief Andrian Vasquez, Aldrich opened fire in Club Q late Saturday using a long rifle, and two firearms were found at the scene.

Club Q posted about an upcoming drag show.

"Let's prep for a fantastic Sunday Funday!" the club wrote on Facebook.

"Doors open at 11am for our noon ALL AGES DRAG BRUNCH!!! Join us for a fantastic drink special and even more amazing drag show! Then stick around for an all stars cast of our freshest faces! We're celebrating Transgender Day of Remembrance with a variety of gender identities and performance styles! Show starts at 8pm!"

Aldrich's background.

Via the Daily Camera:

Law enforcement officials said Aldrich's "interactions with law enforcement" are part of the broader investigation, and they would not say if he'd previously been contacted by police. A man with the same name and matching age was arrested in June 2021 for threatening his mother with "a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition," according to media reports at the time. That man was arrested after a brief standoff. read more

