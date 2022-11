Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 13:04 Hits: 3

GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy needs the support of House Freedom Caucus members in his bid to be Speaker of the House. Even if he gains their votes, he'll face challenges governing his conference.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/20/1138051108/mccarthy-will-need-the-support-of-house-freedom-caucus-members-in-his-bid-to-be-