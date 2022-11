Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 17:47 Hits: 4

President Biden is celebrating his 80th birthday on Sunday. The oldest president to serve, he's contemplating whether to make good on his intention to run for a second term.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/20/1137756874/biden-turns-80-birthday-age