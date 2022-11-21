Trump Family Partnering With Saudi Developer For $1.6B Deal

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 01:00 Hits: 2

As Donald Trump launches his presidential bid, he is also once again engaging in international business deals that have “conflict of interest” written all over them.

The New York Times reported the latest example on November 14:

The project is slated to be built in Muscat, Oman, on a hillside adjacent to the Gulf of Oman, and will include a golf resort, villas and two hotels, a company executive said. The Trump family is teaming up with Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest real estate companies, for the project. … “The Trump corruption complex is back in business,” said Robert Weissman, the president of Public Citizen, a liberal government watchdog group. “It is a remarkable revelation on the expected eve of his presidential candidacy announcement. Even without that, it would be stunning as another in a series of sweetheart deals from the Saudi government to the Trump family.” read more

