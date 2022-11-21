The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Kevin Corke Proves Once Again He's No Straight News 'Reporter'

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Kevin Corke Proves Once Again He's No Straight News 'Reporter'

Kevin Corke with yet another snark and lie-filled piece of "reporting" from this Saturday's Fox & Friends. Fox loves to pretend there's a difference between their so-called "straight news" reporters and those doing political opinion. Corke has a long history of proving that to be nothing more than a load of b.s.

Here he is mocking the fact that Garland "could have been a Supreme Court justice," and carrying water for Trump and his attacks on the DOJ and Biden White House following the appointment of a special counsel to oversee all of the investigations of Trump.

CORKE: Is this a case of targeting the current president's political opponents or, are we talking about equal justice under the law? Well, depending on your perspective that's really what is at stake in the latest effort by the United States government to target a former president, in this case president Trump, with yet another special counsel investigation.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/kevin-corke-proves-once-again-hes-no

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version