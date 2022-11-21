Kevin Corke Proves Once Again He's No Straight News 'Reporter'

Articles

Kevin Corke with yet another snark and lie-filled piece of "reporting" from this Saturday's Fox & Friends. Fox loves to pretend there's a difference between their so-called "straight news" reporters and those doing political opinion. Corke has a long history of proving that to be nothing more than a load of b.s.

Here he is mocking the fact that Garland "could have been a Supreme Court justice," and carrying water for Trump and his attacks on the DOJ and Biden White House following the appointment of a special counsel to oversee all of the investigations of Trump.

CORKE: Is this a case of targeting the current president's political opponents or, are we talking about equal justice under the law? Well, depending on your perspective that's really what is at stake in the latest effort by the United States government to target a former president, in this case president Trump, with yet another special counsel investigation. read more

