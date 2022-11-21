The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Twitter Imploding Is Free Dumb!

Twitter Imploding Is Free Dumb!

Brent Terhune has been on the road for a while, but he's back now and better than ever. He touches all the bases as he charges head on in defense of Elon Muskie and Twitter. I mean he even gets the gazpacho police in there. So listen to the man and say your thanks to whatever higher power you worship for Musk. Then pay your two goats and a chicken or whatever for your blue check of verified gullibility.

Open thread below...

