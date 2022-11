Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 01:14 Hits: 7

Twitter has become the first mainstream social media platform to reinstate the former president, who was banned from many sites after his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/19/1131351535/elon-musk-allows-donald-trump-back-on-twitter