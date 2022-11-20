C&L's Driftglass And Blue Gal On The Hal Sparks Show

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 01:27 Hits: 7

On Friday's Morning Show at the Hal Sparks Program Mega Worldwide, our own blogging couple Driftglass and Bluegal (that's me), had the opportunity to talk to the wonderful Hal Sparks.

Our segment, the second hour, starts at the 52:27 mark.

We started off talking about the great resource that this here blog, C&L is, as well as the value that having years of video archives brings to bloggers across the internet.

Then we discussed Twitter, Republicans, Trump, Never Trumpers, manufacturing, evangelicals, abortion, feckless Republicans, WinRed and how it rips off Republican donors, and many other topics.

Enjoy!

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/cls-driftglass-and-blue-gal-hal-sparks