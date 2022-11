Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 10:08 Hits: 2

Congress enters a new era of divided government with Republicans taking control of the House with what is likely to be a slim majority. Democrats held on to the Senate after midterm elections.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/17/1137334853/republicans-celebrate-after-reaching-the-threshold-to-win-control-of-the-house