Youngkin: Don't Mention MLK In School Instruction

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seen as a rising star in the GOP, and that's probably because he's good at doing things that are utterly useless to his state. Youngkin recently shut down a call-in hotline designed to file complaints about "critical race theory" because people weren't sending in tips. The reason for that could be, and stay with me here for a second, because CRT isn't taught in schools.

"The help education email was deactivated in September, as it had received little to no volume during that time," a Youngkin spokeswoman said.

But he's not going to let that stop him. No, sirree, he's going to root out the problem, There will be no teaching history on his watch.

So, now Youngkin has introduced a new proposed K-5 history curriculum, removing all mention of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from the curriculum.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/gov-youngkin-proposes-removing-any-mention

