Trump's 'Big Announcement' Was Weird, Even For Trump

During Trump's myopic announcement from his Florida residence, the former guy painted a bizarre picture of the country, as if COVID never happened, then it did happen, but he still led the US into a golden age.

"Two years ago, when I left office, the United States stood ready for its golden age. Our nation was at the pinnacle of power, prosperity and prestige," Trump said.

Unemployment was a tick under 7%, Americans were being infected at over 80,000 per day, and there was no COVID vaccine available yet.

Trump was infected with COVID, and his team admitted that to the world on October 2, 2020. He got so sick he received emergency care at Walter Reed, with drugs no one else in the country could get, which saved his life.

Many businesses were still closed at this time, and it wasn't until December 13th, 2020, that the first vaccine became available to the public.

But sure, good times abounded.

"Towering above all rivals, vanquishing all enemies and striding into the future confident and so strong. In four short years everybody was doing great, men, women, African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, everybody was thriving, like never before," he said.

Then, of course, he did admit COVID was a thing.

