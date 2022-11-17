Tucker Supports Russia, Claiming Funding Ukraine Is A Scam

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 16:51

Tucker Carlson, once again, took his jihad against support for Ukraine.

Carlson appears to hope his words will influence wackos in the Freedom Caucus (Marjorie Taylor Greene) to vote against any and all funding for Ukraine in an attempt to support Russia.

"This is so obviously a scam," Carlson said. "It's an ideological jihad, it's a holy war being waged by some on the left against Russia for their own creed -- the ideological reasons."

"But it's also a moneymaking operation for war profiteers, including one prominent Democrat who was trying to do an arms deal in Ukraine," he said. "I don't understand how Congress could appropriate a single more dollar without an audit that tells us what happened to the other tens of billions of dollars."

All NATO nations, as well as many other countries, are coming to the aid of Ukraine because Putin invaded Ukraine for his own "personal ideological reasons."

Allowing Russia to invade, occupy, and overthrow a neighboring country is detrimental to the entire world.

Not so if you support Russia through and through and are used in Russia as a propaganda tool.

Tucker: This is so obviously a scam. It’s an ideological jihad, a holy war being waged by some on the left against Russia.. pic.twitter.com/OuKUHFzbN8 read more

