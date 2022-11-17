Red Cup Day? How About A Strike Instead

Articles

Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022

Thousands of unionized Starbucks workers at more than 100 locations across the United States are walking off the job Thursday to protest the coffee giant's refusal to engage in good-faith negotiations with stores that have voted to organize.

Workers United, the union representing thousands of Starbucks employees, dubbed the nationwide day of action the "Red Cup Rebellion," a pro-labor counter to Starbucks' annual "Red Cup Day."

As Starbucks gives away free reusable cups to customers to mark the holiday season, striking employees nationwide are handing out Starbucks Workers United-branded cups to build public awareness of the union drive and spotlight the company's aggressive and unlawful efforts to crush it.

Workers at more than 100 Starbucks across the country, including this Starbucks in Hampton Township, PA, are on strike today as part of the #redcuprebellion. The striking baristas are handing out a union red cup instead of the company’s red holiday cup. Stay with @KDKA this AM! pic.twitter.com/GyreAmHpMm read more

