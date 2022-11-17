Please Help: Has Anyone Seen Mike Pence's Spine? It Appears To Be Missing

Articles

Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022

Guys, this is super important. A former vice president appears to have lost his spine, and we need to help him. Let's do this! Back in August, Mike Pence -- the guy whose boss wanted him to die -- said that he "would consider" testifying if asked to do so, while Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee's vice chairwoman, said that the panel had held "discussions" with Pence's legal team about calling him to testify.

Can someone, anyone, help Mike Pence, please? His spine is missing, and we have no evidence to solve this crime. (sad face)

Imagine going through January 6 and being hunted down by a mob of Trump supporters with gallows erected outside and still not wanting to bring justice to the perpetrator. Well, that's Pence's take on all of this.

In an interview with CBS News's Margaret Brennan while trying to sell his new book, So Help Me God, Pence said he's not open to answering questions to the January 6 committee.

"I served for twelve years in Congress, it's inconceivable to me one party would appoint every member of the committee on Congress," Pence said, adding that "Congress has no right to my testimony."

Yeah, well, the country he professes to love has a right to his testimony.

I don't know much about the law, but I'm sure that that robotic, vacuous clown can be compelled to testify by issuing a subpoena. And this guy claims to love America, yet he doesn't even love himself or his family enough to hold the perp accountable that risked all of their lives.

