Nancy Pelosi Ends Her Stellar Run In Democratic Leadership

Thursday, 17 November 2022

In a speech laced with historical references, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced she will not seek election to Democratic leadership next year.

In her speech, Pelosi reached all the way back to her childhood, when her father brought her to the Capitol when she was six years old. Noting that she never expected to go from homemaker to a member of Congress, she spoke of duty and the sacred oath all members take.

She will continue to serve as a member of Congress, but is handing the reins of leadership to the new generation. It's good to know she'll be there to help them navigate the narrow passageways that have led to real change in this country.

She became emotional when she spoke of her husband, sparking a standing ovation that even Republicans grudgingly stood for. They hadn't bothered for anything else, not even when she spoke of working on legislation with former president George W. Bush.

For me, this moment is bittersweet. One of my proudest days as a Democrat was the day Rep. Pelosi became Madam Speaker, the first woman Speaker of the House. While I know it's time to pass the torch to the younger people, it's also undeniable that Speaker Nancy Pelosi will go down in history as one of the best and most influential Speakers ever to serve this country.

My best wishes for her husband's full recovery and her continued health go with her.

UPDATE: President Biden's statement is below. His list of her accomplishments is long.

