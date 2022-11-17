Loser Mehmet Oz Is Fundraising Off The Herschel Walker Race

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022

Mehmet Oz’s streak of consistently being out of touch is, well, untouchable. The failed politician, whose only tie to Pennsylvania is the fact the whole state rallied against him, is looking to recoup his campaign losses in a last-ditch effort to support Herschel Walker. The man who really shouldn’t have the honorific “doctor” attached to his name (what with that Senate inquiry that one time) sent an email to supporters on Tuesday thanking them and giving one more ask for help.

“We still have an opportunity to create a better and brighter future for our nation, and right now, it boils down to Georgia. Herschel Walker is officially in a runoff, and he needs our help,” the email reads. After raising more than $3 million in the first day of his runoff campaign, does Walker really need any assistance? Probably not. But Oz sank more than $25 million into his own campaign and probably misses that cash, which is why his email begging recipients to boost Walker’s campaign reserves splits those donations between the Walker campaign and Oz himself.

