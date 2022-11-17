No Honor Among Traitors

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022

As is happening all over the country, many Wisconsin Republicans are distancing themselves from Trump and his announcement of his fourth try to be POTUS, which the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel dutifully reported. Unfortunately, the reporters phoned their part in by omitting some important details that would have made the story more insightful and interesting.

For example, one Republican they had interviewed, Andrew Hitt, was the former Chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin. He was also one of the ten fake electors, but the article never mentions that part.

But the name that caught my eye was Representative Scott Fitzgerald (Q-WI). Here is what the paper reported:

U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, who represents the western suburbs of Milwaukee in the 5th Congressional District, was one of the earliest supporters among Wisconsin Republicans to get behind Trump in 2016 — even at one point coining a "Trump train" chant resembling a train's whistle. On Tuesday, Fitzgerald was instead focused on Trump's top competition, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I’ll just tell you this: the DeSantis thing is real. When I’m in the district, a lot of Republicans, and especially over the last couple months … it’s just been since the election, it’s like, the DeSantis thing is real," Fitzgerald said when asked if he is supportive of a 2024 Trump campaign. read more

