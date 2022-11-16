Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 23:11 Hits: 3

On Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for president in 2024. And while he has kept a tight grip on the GOP since 2016, his support is no longer unanimous, especially among party elites.

In this emergency installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss how Trump’s campaign will impact the upcoming Republican primary for president.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/emergency-podcast-will-trump-win-the-gop-nomination/