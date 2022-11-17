The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Will Trump Win The Republican Nomination, Much Less The Presidency?

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

On Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for president in 2024. And while he has kept a tight grip on the GOP since 2016, his support is no longer unanimous, especially among party elites.

In this emergency installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss how Trump’s campaign will impact the upcoming Republican primary for president, and if this early announcement strategy will pay off during his 2024 campaign.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/will-trump-win-the-republican-nomination-much-less-the-presidency/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version