Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 17:57 Hits: 5

The missile landing in Polish territory may lead to Poland and Ukraine's other most active defenders gaining more military autonomy. After all, restraining an ally from self-defense is far more difficult than restraining them from helping others.

