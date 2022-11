Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 21:19 Hits: 8

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with University of Michigan Law School Professor Barbara McQuade about Trump's 2024 campaign announcement and how it could impact ongoing investigations surrounding him.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/16/1137225836/how-trumps-2024-campaign-announcement-could-impact-investigations-surrounding-hi