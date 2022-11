Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 02:20 Hits: 2

Democrats and Republicans advanced a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, clearing a major hurdle towards final passage.

(Image credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/16/1137250797/same-sex-marriage-bill-advances-in-the-senate-with-bipartisan-support