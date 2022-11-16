Hannity Demands NATO Allies Attack Russia

Articles

On Hannity Tuesday, the Fox News host and shadow Trump advisor demanded a military response from NATO and the US after Poland reported two Russian-made missiles struck Poland, killing two people.

Poland told NATO that "late Tuesday, they believed that Russian-made missiles had hit a village near the country’s border with Ukraine, killing two people."

President Biden said he believed it was unlikely the missiles came from Russia but would help in any way possible. “I don’t want to say until we completely investigate. It’s unlikely in the minds of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia.”

But if you caught Sean Hannity's opening, he's already conducted a full forensic investigation inside his head, informing his viewers there is no time to dilly-dally, and we must strike back at Russia RIGHT NOW.

"Where NATO ally Poland what is hit by what is believed to be Russian-made missiles killing two people," he said. "Now tonight, the free world needs to be preparing for an appropriate military response."

"The question is, is your president Joe Biden up for the job, or is NATO real, or just a paper tiger?" Hannity whined.

Fox News has been screaming that by Biden supporting Ukraine, we were on the precipice of WWIII.

