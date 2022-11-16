Lesson From 2022: Do NOT Mess With Kansas Women

Articles

November 16, 2022

by Clay Wirestone, Kansas Reflector

November 14, 2022

One piece of advice for the Kansas GOP springs to mind after this year’s elections: Don’t underestimate women.

Be it Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, the women who ran the campaign to preserve abortion rights, or Kansas voters who turned out to cast their ballots, women defined our state’s balance of power in 2022. Heck, even on the Republican side, moderate Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt earned the most statewide votes of any candidate.

