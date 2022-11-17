The Announcement TFG Should Have Made

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
Since TFG is so obsessed with ratings, and if he could ever learn to read a room, this is the announcement he really should have made. Regardless of how dead his delivery was, it would surely have been a smash hit and have gone viral on every single social media platform. Alas, he didn't do the right thing, of course. But we can still dream, can't we?
H/T The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Open thread below...
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/announcement-tfg-should-have-made