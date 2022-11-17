The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The Announcement TFG Should Have Made

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

The Announcement TFG Should Have Made

Since TFG is so obsessed with ratings, and if he could ever learn to read a room, this is the announcement he really should have made. Regardless of how dead his delivery was, it would surely have been a smash hit and have gone viral on every single social media platform. Alas, he didn't do the right thing, of course. But we can still dream, can't we?

H/T The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/announcement-tfg-should-have-made

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version