Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 18:39 Hits: 3

Sen. Rick Scott launched an uphill bid to be minority leader. Sen. Mitch McConnell was handily reelected but many rank-and-file senators are frustrated at party leaders following the 2022 elections.

(Image credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/16/1137104129/mitch-mcconnell-wins-minority-leader-rick-scott-senate-republicans