Donald Trump's Sad Speech: Vote For Me. 'I Am A Victim'

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 17:00 Hits: 3

After years of making the American public victims of his narcissistic abuse, former Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the election results of the 2020 election, stood at a podium at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, where he may or may not still have highly classified documents that he stole, and declared that he is running again for the 2024 election, adding that he is "a victim."

Trump's latest presidential run also occurs with multiple investigations into his misconduct bearing down on him, including Justice Department probes of his possession of classified documents that he refused to return to the country he professes to love.

And, of course, there is his role on January 6th in which he incited a mob of his fire-breathing, lint-licking cultish followers to attack the Capitol and shit all over democracy. While Trump, the perpetual victim, claims the investigation is politically motivated, there was nothing more diabolical and politically motivated than a President trying to cling to power by overturning the election results.

