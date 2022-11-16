Trump Has Lost Stuart Varney

Articles

FOX Business Network host and Trump apologist extraordinaire Stuart Varney was unimpressed by Trump's announcement last night and told Lara Trump there wasn't a great reception to his speech.

"I, I, have to say is there wasn't a great reception to the speech last night," Varney said. "Not a single elected Republican official was there. How do you feel about it?"

Sure, Lara Trump is married to Donald's stupidest son Eric, but she works for Rupert Murdoch. Let's watch!

Varney, who usually celebrates just the image of Trump's face, continued to malign him.

"You were there, so I'm sure you're very supportive of your father-in-law, but those of us on the outside looking at it, it didn't seem he's got the old magic, you know what I mean?" Varney asked.

Lara Trump, one the most pompous Trumps, was viably stunned by his question.

Oh, well, I highly disagree," she said.

Eric's wife tried to use the audience members attending Trump's Mar-A-Lago announcement as a sort of a bellwether for all of America.

"It really did for me feel like the 2015 - 2016 campaign," she said.

The one where Trump came down an escalator and called Mexicans rapists and criminals.

